David de Gea is not leaving Manchester United just yet.

David de Gea agrees six-year deal worth £375,000-per-week at Man United

Manchester United have been sweating over David de Gea's future for some time.

The Spanish goalkeeper only has one year left on his current deal and United have been keen to extend it.

But David de Gea's wage demands have been a sticking point.

The former Atletico Madrid player has been holding out for a wage that would make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

Speaking on the situation earlier this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he was 'positive' about United's chances of extending De Gea's stay at the club.

"David has had a summer where he's been negotiating and we hope we're going to get it sorted," the Norwegian boss said, per Goal.

"I'm positive, of course. With David I've said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal."

And, after months of negotiations, it seems a breakthrough has been made.

According to the Telegraph, De Gea has agreed to sign a new six-year deal worth a whopping £117 million.

That means he will earn a wage of around £375,000-per-week and will make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

David de Gea in action against Inter Milan

He will sign the contract when United return to Manchester from their season tour.

The Telegraph report that De Gea thought long and hard about his future this summer after a dismal last season.

However, two factors persuaded him to stay at the club.

United’s willingness to make him the club’s highest paid player after Alexis Sanchez helped sway De Gea's decision.

David de Gea will extend his stay with Man United

And the support he received from Solskjaer and the coaching staff in the final months of the campaign, when his form nosedived also had a significant bearing.

The news will come as a huge boost to United, who have already had a positive start to pre-season.

United have won three out of three games, the latest being a 1-0 win over Saturday.

With new signing Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already impressing, combined with De Gea's new contract, United fans have every reason to be optimistic going into the new season.

Is De Gea worth £375,000-per-week? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

