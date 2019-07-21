Real Madrid’s International Champions Cup friendly with Bayern Munich was supposed to be all about Eden Hazard’s debut.

However, there was another Madrid star being talked about before kick-off.

Gareth Bale had been left out of the squad and he wasn’t injured.

And following Real’s 3-1 loss to the Bundesliga champions, Zidane was asked about Bale’s absence.

But the journalist asking the question probably didn’t expect such a strong answer from Zizou.

"Bale did not play tonight because the club is working on his exit,” the French manager replied.

“I hope it is imminent, if it happens tomorrow it would be better."

Wow.

Zidane did go on to say that he’s got nothing against Bale.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change," he added.

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

So, who will Bale be signing for?

Manchester United? Bayern Munich? Tottenham?

According to Zidane, we’ll find out very soon indeed.

One thing is for sure, the 30-year-old has been a fantastic servant for Los Blancos - despite what Zidane and Spanish media will lead you to believe.

In six seasons, he scored 102 goals in 231 appearances, helping the club to win four Champions League trophies.

Perhaps he should be treated with a little bit more respect.