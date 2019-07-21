Eden Hazard made his Real Madrid debut last night as Zinedine Zidane’s side faced Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup in Houston.

Amusingly, the Belgian turned out in the No.50 shirt on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Like every outfield starter, Hazard only played 45 minutes during the 3-1 defeat to the Bundesliga champions.

But during that first-half, the £150 million star showed glimpses of his quality.

Operating mostly on the left side of attack, Hazard looked exciting with his usual jinking runs.

His battle with Joshua Kimmich was fascinating, with the right-back forcing Hazard to switch over to the opposite flank at times.

With a bit of luck, Hazard could have registered an assist or two.

After superb play on the left, the former Chelsea man found Karim Benzema free in the penalty area. However, the Frenchman mis-kicked his attempt.

It may not have been a dream debut from Hazard but it was certainly encouraging.

And if you really want to see how he did, check out a video that shows every single touch from his first appearance in a Real Madrid shirt:

The 28-year-old will be expected to produce more than just ‘encouraging’ performances this season, though.

He’s arrived as a Galactico and will be expected to lead Real to glory in all competitions.

But Hazard believes he’s experienced enough - and good enough - to do just that.

"When you play for Madrid you have to win every year,” he said.

"If in a year you do not win the Champions League, the fans are angry but it's normal at a club like this. You need to win and that's why I'm here.

"What can I contribute? I went to Chelsea seven years ago as a baby but I am more mature now. I have played more than 500 games, but I am 28 years old and I still feel young.

"La Liga is completely different from the Premier League but, with experience, you adapt quickly.

"I think that experience is the most important thing."