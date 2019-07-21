Real Madrid's pre-season didn't get off to the best of starts in the early hours of the morning.

Zinedine Zidane's side were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in Houston, Texas.

Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored the goals for Niko Kovac's side in a pretty dominant performance.

Eden Hazard looked bright on his debut, but Karim Benzema seriously struggled up front.

However, young forwards Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo did take their chance to impress Zidane in the second-half.

Kubo was a constant threat out wide, while Rodrygo registered his first goal for the club with a stunning free-kick late in the day.

And his first strike for Los Blancos brought about quite a comedic moment which was caught on camera.

Before Rodrygo took the free-kick, Bayern defender Niklas Sule in the wall was caught saying: "Try!"

Real's newest Brazilian sensation duly obliges, lashing the ball over the wall and into the top corner on the goalkeeper's side.

You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO

Well, you certainly can't get into the 18-year-old's head, can you?

The amount of young talent at Zidane's disposal going into the new season is pretty frightening.

Rodrygo, Kubo (18), Luka Jovic (20) and Vinicius Junior (19) represent a quartet that can dominate football for years to come.

Hazard, Benzema, Marco Asensio and Isco will certainly have to be at the peak of their powers in 2019/20 if they're to keep the youngsters from stealing their spots in the squad.

Rodrygo might not be a household name right now, but in 12 months time, we may be talking about the latest superstar to emerge from Brazil and €45m well spent by Real Madrid.