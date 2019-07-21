Football

Rodrygo Goes scored a brilliant free-kick vs Bayern.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes made Niklas Sule eat his words with brilliant free-kick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid's pre-season didn't get off to the best of starts in the early hours of the morning.

Zinedine Zidane's side were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in Houston, Texas.

Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored the goals for Niko Kovac's side in a pretty dominant performance.

Eden Hazard looked bright on his debut, but Karim Benzema seriously struggled up front.

However, young forwards Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo did take their chance to impress Zidane in the second-half.

Kubo was a constant threat out wide, while Rodrygo registered his first goal for the club with a stunning free-kick late in the day.

And his first strike for Los Blancos brought about quite a comedic moment which was caught on camera.

Before Rodrygo took the free-kick, Bayern defender Niklas Sule in the wall was caught saying: "Try!"

Rodrygo celebrates his goal vs Bayern

Real's newest Brazilian sensation duly obliges, lashing the ball over the wall and into the top corner on the goalkeeper's side.

You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO

Well, you certainly can't get into the 18-year-old's head, can you?

The amount of young talent at Zidane's disposal going into the new season is pretty frightening.

Rodrygo, Kubo (18), Luka Jovic (20) and Vinicius Junior (19) represent a quartet that can dominate football for years to come.

Kubo in action vs Bayern

Hazard, Benzema, Marco Asensio and Isco will certainly have to be at the peak of their powers in 2019/20 if they're to keep the youngsters from stealing their spots in the squad.

Rodrygo might not be a household name right now, but in 12 months time, we may be talking about the latest superstar to emerge from Brazil and €45m well spent by Real Madrid.

Topics:
Football
Niko Kovac
Luka Jovic
Serge Gnabry
Marco Asensio
Niklas Sule
Corentin Tolisso
Karim Benzema
Brazil Football
Robert Lewandowski
Zinedine Zidane
Isco
Eden Hazard
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again