Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has called Zinedine Zidane a 'disgrace' for his comments after the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

The Real Madrid manager told reporters that he was hopeful that Bale's exit would be sealed in the coming days.

Zidane said: "We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone."

His comments have not exactly gone down well in the footballing world, with many questioning Zidane harsh methods with a player who has helped deliver four Champions League trophies.

And Bale's agent has not held back, telling ESPN: "Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real.

"If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing."

Fair play, Jonathan.

While Bale's time at Real Madrid hasn't been as great as many had hoped when he arrived from Tottenham in 2013, he has still been a brilliant player for Los Blancos.

For a time, Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo were one of the most feared attacking tridents on the planet.

Bale has also scored goals in crucial games for Real, including in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals.

He may not fit into Zidane's first-team plans anymore, but the Frenchman could have dealt with the situation a whole lot better.

