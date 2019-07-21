It’s been a decent pre-season for Arsenal so far.

Three matches, three wins.

A 3-0 win against Colorado, a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich and now a 3-0 win against Fiorentina.

And their only signing of the summer has been rather exciting.

The Gunners snapped up relatively unknown 18-year-old Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli for £6 million.

He’s impressing already.

A goal on his first appearance against Colorado got him off to a perfect start.

While he may not have scored in the most recent win against Fiorentina - goals coming from Eddie Nketiah (2) and Joe Willock - but he did show a glimpse of what he can offer.

Late on in the game, Martinelli picked the ball up well inside his own half.

There was surely no danger for Fiorentina.

But the teenager had other ideas.

He turned on the after-burners, nutmegged a defender, sprinted clear of five Fiorentina players and was suddenly one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

If he had scored, it would have been sensational.

Unfortunately, he put the ball narrowly wide.

It was like Theo Walcott in his prime.

It may not have ended with the ball in the back of the net, but it was a run that got Arsenal fans very excited indeed.

After his arrival, Martinelli wasn't initially expected to feature too much in the first-team in his debut campaign - especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, Unai Emery believes that the youngster will be given opportunities if he earns them.

"We have a big commitment with young players from our own academy and also from our scouts," Emery said. "Martinelli is a young player and at the moment he is training very well with us.

"We want to do one process with him, it started two weeks ago with us training and playing matches.