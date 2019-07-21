Barcelona fans are eagerly awaiting Antoine Greizmann's debut in pre-season.

The Frenchman was finally snapped up from Atletico Madrid after the Blaugrana activated his €120m release clause.

Griezmann's arrival only makes Barca's star-studded forward line even stronger and they will be one of the big favourites to win the Champions League in 2019/20.

Ernesto Valverde's side have also added Frenkie de Jong to their midfield after sealing a €75m deal for the Dutch midfielder back in January.

On paper, Barca have the best team on the planet, led by possibly the greatest player in the world in Lionel Messi.

And Griezmann has summed up the Blaugrana's new-look side perfectly in his recent interview with Spanish paper Marca.

"Barcelona are building a team like a cheat code in a video game: Luis Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Frenkie de Jong," Griezmann said.

"We have a good team, great players and then it's the boss that has to decide who plays. We'll be ready to enjoy ourselves and make the fans and ourselves happy at all times."

Even Griezmann knows that Barca are going full 'FIFA career mode'.

All they need to do now is activate one more cheat code to bring back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Griezmann was asked about the possible arrival of Neymar and the Frenchman said the Brazilian's arrival would make Valverde's decisions on match day even harder.

"Well yes, it makes it even more difficult for the boss and it's more competitive in the group," he said. "[Neymar] is a great player. I know him a bit and we'll see what happens."

Neymar's arrival would likely spell the end for two first-team player at Barcelona, with Philippe Coutinho the man constantly mentioned in a potential swap deal.

Can Griezmann, Neymar, Messi and Suarez all play together? Only a brave man would consider dropping any one of that quartet...