Takefusa Kubo is set to be the next big thing for Real Madrid.

The Japanese wonder-kid rejected interest from across Europe to sign for Los Blancos this summer.

It was initially thought that he would spend this season with Real Madrid Castilla.

However, he could have a much bigger role to play in the first team.

The 18-year-old has been hugely impressive in training and many at Real Madrid think he will feature for the first team sooner than anticipated.

He made his debut against Bayern Munich yesterday and he put in an impressive performance.

Real Madrid may have lost 3-1 on the night, but the performance of Kubo was a huge plus.

Coming on at half-time, Kubo looked confident on the ball and was one of Real Madrid's most dangerous players in the second half.

His highlights were some nifty footwork to beat Alphonse Davies in the corner, while he also created a good chance for Vinicius.

Watch his highlights below:

His debut was very promising indeed. He looks a very exciting player.

And one publication that were impressed with Kubo was Marca.

They drooled about the 18-year-old's performance, saying Real Madrid signing him was a 'masterstroke'.

"The tone in the first half was good, mainly due to Hazard. After the break it was Take Kubo who wowed the crowd. Brave and brazen with a golden left foot," they wrote.

Marca then said that Kubo could become 'Madrid's masterpiece'.

"With Zidane likely to give him more playing time in pre-season, Takefusa Kubo is going to shake things up.

"Playing the second half with the No.26 on his back, he showed the self confidence of a someone twice his age.

"The best thing about Kubo, apart from his attitude, was his left foot. His handling of the ball is spectacular and his vision outstanding.

"A 62nd minute pass to Vinicius amazed all the spectators in the stadium. He is a gambler and the Segunda B is going to seem like a very small pond.

"It looks like Kubo could become Madrid's masterpiece. Kubo, or Take has he wants to be called, is brilliant."

Kubo is drawing a lot of attention from those in Japan but Kubo admitted he didn't like the focus on him.

"I know what's happening in my country," he said after the match. "People are a bit...

"There is a lot of focus placed on me, and I don't really like that. I do my thinking on the pitch.

"I'm very happy about my debut with Real Madrid, even though we lost and even though I always hate to lose.

"My plan is to help the team as much as possible. I feel comfortable in whatever zone they place me."