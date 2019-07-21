After his disappointing Super ShowDown match with Bill Goldberg in Saudi Arabia last month, The Undertaker needed to bounce back in some kind of fashion to win fans back.

No-one expected it to be in the manner that it happened though.

The Deadman surprisingly joined forces with the man who almost retired him at WrestleMania 33 - Roman Reigns - to take on the pairing of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

There was no real storyline for the 'Graveyard Dogs' teaming up, but Taker put in his best shift for years - it's remarkable what he can do at his age paired with the right people.

He's obviously not as quick or as agile as he used to be, but Undertaker has still got it, and there was one point during the match at Extreme Rules a few weeks ago where McIntyre angrily stared him down behind him.

The Scot lined him up for the Claymore Kick, only to be intercepted by a Spear from Reigns.

With that tease and the earlier stare-down in the match, it seemed pretty clear that WWE may be going in the direction of Taker v The Scottish Psychopath at SummerSlam.

But it doesn't look likely to be happening as of now.

Despite being apparently advertised locally in Toronto for a match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that he's not currently in WWE's plans to appear at 'The Biggest Party of the Summer', per Cageside Seats.

Whilst Meltzer noted that plans can indeed change, he stated that WWE 'already have a line-up for the show, but he's not on it'.

It'll be disappointing for ardent Taker fans who were expecting him there, but the man isn't used to competing three times in three months nowadays.

Most WWE fans enjoyed seeing him perform above expectations at Extreme Rules, but we will have to seemingly wait a little longer for our next glimpse of the rejuvenated Deadman.