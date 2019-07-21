Manchester United are finally closing in on their marquee signing of the summer.

It's admirable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking the approach of signing younger British talent, but supporters are also itching for a bigger buy that could inspire them next season.

Daniel James was the first player to arrive from Swansea City, quickly followed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the tune of £50 million and Sean Longstaff could be arriving in the weeks to come.

However, perhaps Nicolas Pepe could be the latest player to pull on the famous red jersey, just weeks after producing a stellar 2018-19 campaign with Lille.

The Ivorian has been the subject of interest from top European clubs this season, most notably Liverpool, and looks set to progress his career to the next level.

Pepe attracting interest

Pepe amassed 23 goals in 44 appearances, which only Kylian Mbappe could better in the league, and he was rightfully named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

So, bearing that in mind, it seems United have thrown their hat into the ring and discussions are ongoing to brink the 24-year-old to Old Trafford.

A report emerged in The Times on Saturday night explaining that talks had advanced over United signing the player, which was later confirmed by sources around the forward.

Man Utd in advanced talks

Solskjaer himself is believed to be 'pushing' for Pepe, who has also attracted enquiries from Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and various clubs in both La Liga and Serie A.

However, the key to the deal is Romelu Lukaku, who would provide the funds for Pepe - who is valued at over £70 million - if he completes his expected move to Inter Milan.

Pepe wouldn't be a direct replacement for Lukaku and largely plays on the right-hand side, but his comparatively positive statistics suggest that United would bolster their goals and assists.

The Ivorian still has three years on his contract, although Lille president Gerard Lopez is open to selling in order to fund reinvestment across the first-team squad.

So, if United are willing to meet the hefty valuation, it seems as though fans should just keep their fingers crossed that Inter Milan wrap up talks for Lukaku and set the wheels in motion.

That, and the fact they'll have to bat off the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and potentially even Liverpool for his services, but it's a case of so far, so good.

