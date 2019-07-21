Whenever you are competing in a sporting event, has there been a time when all you can think about is food?

That's exactly what happened to Fabio Wardley on Saturday night.

Wardley, a heavyweight boxer fighting on the undercard of Whyte vs Rivas, could only think about food during his bout.

After coming to his corner after round three, Wardley was being given instructions by his coach.

But as his coach was speaking, the heavyweight interrupted him and asked his coach: "We going for Five Guys after?"

His coach told him they were, before continuing to give him instructions.

Watch it below:

Brilliant. Although he seemed distracted by food, Wardley came through his fight with ease.

The prospect of going to a Five Guys seemed to spur him on as he won via a sixth round knockout against Mariano Strunz.

He has now won all eight of his professional fights as he climbs up the heavyweight rankings.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter afterwards to joke about his comment as he asked Five Guys for sponsorship opportunities.

"@FiveGuysUK cheeky plug dm me for sponsorship opportunities," he wrote.

Wardley and Richard Riakporhe, who both fought on Whyte's undercard, are mentored and managed by the Brixton fighter.

Whyte spoke about them before their fights on Saturday night.

"These guys are only just starting and coming up, so I don’t take any money off of them. I just let them crack on and hopefully build and grow," he said, per the Sun.

"I don’t do it for the money. There are easier ways to guarantee yourself a profit.

"I just believe in them and try to give them a platform and hope they succeed.

These guys are only just starting and coming up, so I don’t take any money off of them. I just let them crack on and hopefully build and grow

"I look for certain qualities in people and these guys have been through multiple training camps with me and have proven themselves time-and-time-again.

"They get in the ring with me and try to beat me up.

"Fabio and Richard don’t look at me and see a friend or manager, they get in the ring and try to beat me up. They try to kick the s*** out of me."