Paddy Power’s PR stunt with Huddersfield’s new kit certainly captured the attention of football fans.

Initially, the Championship club claimed that their new shirt would include an outrageous diagonal sash-style motif with bookmaker ‘Paddy Power’ emblazoned across it.

Huddersfield even wore it in a friendly against Rochdale on Wednesday.

But it was all a hoax.

Paddy Power later revealed they did it because they believe sponsorship on shirts has gone “too far”.

“Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far. We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred," Paddy Power MD, Victor Corcoran, said.

“So today we are calling on other sponsors to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, and give something back to the fans.

“As a sponsor, we know our place, and it’s not on your shirt.”

As a result, Huddersfield kit will now be sponsor-free.

It certainly looks a lot better than with ‘Paddy Power’ written across it.

Companies pay millions every year to have their name and logo written large across the kits of Premier League clubs.

But what would the shirts actually look like if they weren’t sponsored at all?

Well, in light of Paddy Power’s #SaveOurShirt campaign, Football Joe have decided to take a look.

They’ve removed every sponsor from this season’s brand new home shirts and the results and rather remarkable.

While some of them do look a bit odd, the majority actually look so much better without a sponsor.

Let’s take a look:

Arsenal:

Aston Villa:

Bournemouth:

Brighton:

Burnley:

Chelsea:

Crystal Palace:

Everton:

Leicester:

Liverpool:

Manchester City:

Manchester United:

Newcastle United:

Norwich City:

Sheffield United:

Southampton:

Tottenham:

Watford:

West Ham:

Wolves: