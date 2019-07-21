Football

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly be offered a huge new contract.

PSG will reportedly offer Kylian Mbappe new five-year deal worth €250m

Kylian Mbappe has started pre-season with Paris Saint-Germain as he left off last season.

The French superstar was electric for the French champions throughout 2018/19, scoring 33 goals in just 29 Ligue 1 games.

Ridiculous numbers and Mbappe got his pre-season off to the perfect start with a well-taken brace against Dresden.

And yesterday, the forward produced a sumptuous assist for new signing Pablo Sarabia in the 1-1 draw with Nurnberg.

You can watch Mbappe's brilliance below.

He is going to be a menace in 2019/20.

Mbappe has now leapfrogged Neymar to become PSG's most important player and the club know this.

Neymar is desperate to re-join Barcelona this summer and his behaviour during pre-season has angered the club's hierarchy.

As such, they are not opposed to him leaving and when he does, the surplus in the wage bill will be handed to Mbappe.

Neymar is keen to leave PSG this summer

According to El Pais, per Sport, the 20-year-old will be offered one of the most ridiculous pay rises in football history.

PSG will offer him a new five-year deal worth €50m-per-season, a €38m-per-year wage increase.

That amount is also €20m more than what Neymar currently pockets per annum.

Mbappe's potential wage would see him pocket close to €1m-per-week, although that figure is likely before tax.

Mbappe could be earning some SERIOUS money

Nevertheless, Sport state that he would become the second highest-paid player in the world, but they do not specify who would be leading the way - although it's safe to assume it's Lionel Messi.

