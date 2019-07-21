Football

De Ligt made his debut on Sunday.

Lucas Moura returns to haunt Matthijs de Ligt just minutes into Juventus debut

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus were defeated by Tottenham in their International Champions Cup clash in Singapore on Sunday.

The English side took the lead when Eric Lamela struck after half-an-hour played.

Juventus rallied in the second half though, scoring twice in a matter of minutes to take the lead.

Gonzalo Higuain produced a neat finish to restore parity, before Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first goal of the season from close range.

But they wouldn't be ahead for long - with Lucas Moura scoring just five minutes after Ronaldo's goal.

Harry Kane then produced a ridiculous goal to steal the win for Spurs.

Matthijs de Ligt made his eagerly anticipated Juventus during the game.

Juventus won the race for the Dutch defender and he made his first appearance for the club in the 63rd minute.

Matthijs de Ligt before Spurs v Juventus

However, just minutes after coming on, his side conceded.

And it was Lucas who haunted him once again.

The Brazilian forward scored a hat-trick in May to dump De Ligt's Ajax out of the Champions League.

And he managed to get on the scoresheet just moments into De Ligt's debut.

De Ligt tried to play an offside trap but Lucas managed to run in behind and restore parity.

He must really be sick of the sight of him.

De Ligt did fair better against Lucas later on in the game, producing some nice defending to stop him from scoring.

Topics:
Football
Lucas Moura da Silva
Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again