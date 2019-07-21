Juventus were defeated by Tottenham in their International Champions Cup clash in Singapore on Sunday.

The English side took the lead when Eric Lamela struck after half-an-hour played.

Juventus rallied in the second half though, scoring twice in a matter of minutes to take the lead.

Gonzalo Higuain produced a neat finish to restore parity, before Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first goal of the season from close range.

But they wouldn't be ahead for long - with Lucas Moura scoring just five minutes after Ronaldo's goal.

Harry Kane then produced a ridiculous goal to steal the win for Spurs.

Matthijs de Ligt made his eagerly anticipated Juventus during the game.

Juventus won the race for the Dutch defender and he made his first appearance for the club in the 63rd minute.

However, just minutes after coming on, his side conceded.

And it was Lucas who haunted him once again.

The Brazilian forward scored a hat-trick in May to dump De Ligt's Ajax out of the Champions League.

And he managed to get on the scoresheet just moments into De Ligt's debut.

De Ligt tried to play an offside trap but Lucas managed to run in behind and restore parity.

He must really be sick of the sight of him.

De Ligt did fair better against Lucas later on in the game, producing some nice defending to stop him from scoring.