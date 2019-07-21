There are ways to win a football match in the 90th-minute.

You can scramble one home from a corner, fire home a free-kick or score from the penalty spot.

What you don't often see if a player scoring from the halfway line to win a match.

But that's exactly what Harry Kane has just done against Juventus to win the match for Tottenham in the very last minute of the game.

You can watch his extraordinary effort below.

VIDEO

If you see a better game-winning goal this year, let us know.

Wojciech Szczęsny was left helpless in the Juve goal in what is surely one of the best ever strikes from the halfway line.

Shades of David Beckham against Wimbledon from the England captain.

Spurs beat Juventus 3-2 in the Singapore National Stadium, with Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura scoring the other goals for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo notched the goals for Maurizio Sarri's team in a very entertaining game.

Tanguy Ndombele impressed on his debut, recording an assist just two minutes after coming onto the pitch.

Well played, Spurs.