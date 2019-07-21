Gareth Bale is almost certain to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Welsh forward was not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad to face Bayern on Saturday night.

Bale was available and was fit to play, but didn't play as he is supposedly close to leaving.

"Bale did not play tonight because the club is working on his exit,” the French manager said.

“I hope it is imminent, if it happens tomorrow it would be better.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change.

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

But where could he possibly be going?

Incredibly, there has now been talk of a sensational swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, PSG want to swap Neymar for Bale plus cash.

Sources close to the Brazilian say a potential deal has been repeatedly brought up over the last two weeks.

And there is some momentum behind the idea as Neymar is desperate to return to Spain.

Delaney writes that PSG had already tried to swap Neymar for Pogba but Manchester United rejected the offer due to the cost.

However, he writes that there is much more sense behind this deal as both players would get moves they would be happy with.

It was thought that Neymar was pursuing a move back to Barcelona this summer.

However, with Barca having recently signed Antoine Griezmann and their financial situation not looking pretty, a move for Neymar may be impossible.

That paves the way for Real Madrid to make a move - and surely this is a deal that they would be happy with.