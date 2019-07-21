Tottenham got their pre-season off to the perfect start with a last-gasp victory over Juventus in Singapore.

Harry Kane's 95th-minute strike from the halfway line beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciek Szczesny and sealed a 3-2 win.

Even apart from the result, there were plenty of positives which Mauricio Pochettino will have taken from his side's first outing since the Champions League final.

A start was handed to Irish teenager Troy Parrott, but it was Erik Lamela who opened the scoring after Gianluigi Buffon - later hauled off - could only push the ball out to the Argentine's feet.

Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo then put the Italian champions in control before Lucas Moura made it 2-2.

The Brazilian was indebted to new signing Tanguy Ndombele for a killer pass into the box.

Spurs fought off huge competition to bring in the Frenchman from Lyon in a club record £62m deal.

It is already becoming clear why, especially since central midfield proved such a problem area last season.

Ndombele impresses

The 22-year-old came off the bench to make his debut and within moments, he had set up Moura's goal, showing great awareness to intercept before slotting the ball into the forward's path and beating Juventus' sketchy offside trap.

The goal can be seen below:

Inevitably, Spurs fans are already getting excited about Ndombele's potential, not least because he already has an assist under his belt. The same can't be said, after all, of some Premier League midfielders:

It's really true - Jorginho, for all his acclaim, failed to record a single assist in any competition last season.

There's always an argument to be had, of course, that statistics can be misleading and the Italian has many qualities which, at least initially, seemed to help Chelsea tick.

However, as the campaign wore on, the Maurizio Sarri favourite took an increasing amount of stick for being unproductive.

Pochettino calls for patience

Pochettino was keen to downplay expectations surrounding Ndombele afterwards, quoted by Football.London:

"Yes of course I am happy but we cannot expect from him too much.

"He’s only just had the possibility to get to know his team-mates, to adapt himself to the new countries, new culture, new players, new games, new tempo.

"All is new for him, but I think with the first touch of the ball he started to show the quality from him."