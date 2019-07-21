It's been a rough few years for UFC star Cain Velasquez.

The former heavyweight champion of the world has only fought three times since October 2013 after huge injury struggles, and in that time has been defeated twice.

His most recent comeback was in January of this year, after not fighting for two-and-a-half years, but he was quickly put away by the KO machine Francis Ngannou.

It took only 26 seconds for Ngannou to finish Cain, which was the first fight in a new four-fight contract for the Californian.

Velasquez is a great wrestler inside the Octagon and won a national championship at college, and he sparked some rumours last summer when it emerged that he was training at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE broadcasted that very publicly, which led to speculation that Velasquez may be making the move from MMA to sports entertainment soon enough.

But it proved to be inconclusive, and earlier this year it was confirmed that Cain was making the jump into pro wrestling - but with Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA instead.

And just a few weeks ago it was revealed that he would be teaming with some wrestling royalty.

At AAA's headline yearly event on August 4 - Triplemania - Velasquez will compete in a six-man tag match with Rhodes and 'Psycho Clown' against Los Mercenarios and a mystery partner.

On the same card, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will face The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid in a rematch from AEW Fyter Fest.

If Velasquez has a good first showing, there's obviously going to be speculation on his wrestling future, and whether that lies in Mexico, AEW or WWE.

The fact he's trained at WWE's facilities means they've got a good relationship with Velasquez, and the fact his UFC rival Brock Lesnar is around could make a really good story which would create a ton of interest.

But with three fights still to go on his UFC deal, it doesn't look like he will be dealing with Vince McMahon anytime soon.