Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off his season with a goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored his side's second of the game in the 60th minute.

Mattia De Sciglio ran down the left-hand side and cut the ball back for Ronaldo, whose deflected effort found it's way past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Ronaldo's work for the day came to an end just three minutes later when he was substituted.

The 34-year-old is not everyone's cup of tea but there's one thing you cannot deny: he always has time for his fans.

And he made a young Juventus fan's day when he was on the bench.

In the 80th minute, the cameras panned to Ronaldo entertaining a youngster on the bench.

Ronaldo can be seen interacting with him before giving him a high five.

Class. The youngster will never forget that moment with Ronaldo.

It was previously unknown how the young Juventus fan got onto the pitch to meet Ronaldo, but it appears Maurizio Sarri made it happen.

The Italian manager spoke to the media after the game and revealed he made sure security didn't take him away.

"I thought security was going to come for him," he said, per Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail. "When it is a kid it is not a pitch invasion, it is a moment of joy."

A number of figures in the world of sport can learn a thing or two from Ronaldo.

That includes United States' World Cup star, Megan Rapinoe.

The 34-year-old went viral earlier this month for her treatment of a young fan.

While Rapinoe was in attendance at the ESPYs last week, a youngster asked her to sign his football.

Although she complied, she didn't really seem to acknowledge his presence.

She continued speaking while signing the ball, before handing it back to him without making eye contact.

Her actions were widely criticised at the time, with Piers Morgan labelling her as an 'arrogant piece of work'.

She should take note from Ronaldo.