From Zinedine Zidane's gratuitous rudeness to his own manner around his team-mates, it's clear that Gareth Bale has no future at Real Madrid.

La Liga clubs officially have until midnight on September 2 to buy and sell players.

However, the likelihood is that the Welshman will be going abroad, making his departure all the more pressing.

Speaking after the 3-1 pre-season defeat to Bayern Munich in the USA, all that Zidane really had to say on the matter was that "we hope he leaves soon".

"Bale did not play tonight because the club is working on his exit," he told the media.

“I hope it is imminent, if it happens tomorrow it would be better."

In response, per BBC Sport, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett called the Real manager "a disgrace".

The biggest obstacle to the 30-year-old's exit is an eye-watering pay-packet of £600,000-a-week.

Some of his rumoured suitors, including Manchester United and old club Tottenham, would likely expect him to take a significant cut to make a deal happen, or for his current employers to pay a portion of his wages.

However, financing a move is not going to be a problem for Beijing Guoan.

The Telegraph report that the Chinese Super League outfit plan to make him the highest-paid player in the lucrative division's history.

According to the Mirror, a remarkable £1million-a-week contract will be put on the table.

Beijing Guoan are one of the wealthiest clubs in the Far East and as the newspaper point out, their new signing Cedric Bakambu is also represented by a company chaired by Barnett, Bale's agent.

For Bale to become Chinese football's highest-ever earner, he would be surpassing the £650,000-a-week - or £34m per year - that Carlos Tevez received from Shanghai Shenhua.

At Hebei China Fortune, Ezequiel Lavezzi was reported to earn £798,000-a-week by Football Leaks in 2017, while Hulk rakes in £317,000-a-week at Shanghai SIPG.

Passing those milestones would mean the four-time Champions League winner is in line to earn a truly staggering amount of money if he does decide to leave Europe.

Guoan want him to serve as a marquee signing having struggled to sign Willian.

Bale's glittering, yet unhappy, spell at the Bernabeu should be nearing its end.

