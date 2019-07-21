It's a rare thing for professional football managers to be on social media.

Jose Mourinho created an Instagram account after becoming Manchester United manager in 2016 but, two years later, he got bored and deactivated it.

Mourinho rarely posted throughout the football season and the reason for him being on Instagram was because he wanted to see why his players loved it so much.

"I finish [Instagramming] tomorrow," the Portuguese said before the 2016 Community Shield. "Of course, tomorrow starts. Now I get serious, fun stops.

"I will share a nice family picture at Christmas. It is good to understand why my players are so much in love with it and the reason why I cannot stop them to do it."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti are both on Twitter and regularly post tweets about upcoming games or results.

Ronald Koeman, Gareth Southgate and Harry Redknapp also use Twitter, but the vast majority of professional managers don't.

However, it would appear that Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has a secret Twitter account that no one knows about.

In a recent interview with LFCTV, Klopp revealed that he had to create an account in order to watch a video he was once sent.

Which begs the question: what is Klopp's Twitter handle?

Liverpool fans are desperate to find his account and have spent Sunday afternoon looking all over Twitter for it.

One fan account has claimed to being Klopp, but we're not buying it.

A potential candidate is @JNorb14, which has been active since November 2018, hasn't posted a tweet and follows only three accounts: Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05.

Jurgen, is that you?

-----