If you know WWE, then you know Vince McMahon LOVES a gigantic superstar.

You can cast your minds back to the days of the much-loved Andre The Giant, who was never very mobile but he packed a powerful punch.

The 1980s and 1990s era of WWE saw big men play an important part in the industry, with The Undertaker seemingly facing the biggest men he could have thrown at him on a weekly basis - such as Giant Gonzalez who he faced at WrestleMania 9.

More recently we've seen seven-foot giants such as Kane and The Big Show ply their trade through the Attitude Era and beyond, and their longevity has been coupled with them becoming household names.

And who can forget the seven-foot-one Indian behemoth The Great Khali, who debuted in 2006 by attacking The Undertaker and left a trail of destruction in his path.

There's been a lack of big, big men coming through the ranks in WWE recently, but they may have unearthed an absolute monster.

Jordan Omogbehin was a basketball player for the South Florida Bulls basketball team in college, but nine months ago he swapped the court for the ring as part of a class of signees that included Matt Riddle.

He even makes NXT's Damian Priest [back right in the picture below] look tiny - and he stands at six-feet-five!

25-year-old Nigerian-born Omogbehin made his live event debut at a show in Lakeland, Florida this past week, and destroyed the team formerly known as 'Team 3.0' on the independent circuit in a handicap match.

It looks as though Omogbehin will be managed by Stokely Hathaway, who stands much, much shorter than the seven-foot-three Nigerian.

WWE now have two monsters in their developmental ranks, with Babatunde also honing his craft at the Performance Center, and the man who stands at six-foot-nine has even made his main roster debut in 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

With WWE lacking in monster characters, especially ones over the height of seven-foot, it wouldn't be surprising to see McMahon fast-track Omogbehin to the main roster once he's learnt enough skills.

But considering he's not even debuted on NXT TV yet, patience needs to be kept with the giant.