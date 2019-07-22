Liverpool suffered their second successive pre-season defeat on Sunday night against Sevilla.

Just two days after they were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund, the Reds lost 2-1 to the Spanish outfit at Fenway Park in Boston.

Nolito put Sevilla 1-0 up in the 37th minute before Divock Origi equalised on the stroke of half-time. Alejandro Pozo’s 90th-minute winner sealed the win for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

However, the game was overshadowed by one of the worst tackles we’re ever likely to see in a pre-season ‘friendly’.

Joris Gnagnon came on for Joan Jordan as a 60th-minute substitute but lasted just 16 minutes before referee Fotis Bazakos showed the French centre-back a straight red card for a terrible challenge on Liverpool’s 18-year-old Yasser Larouci.

The left-back skipped past one tackle before Gnagnon wiped out the teenager with a cynical kick.

It would have been an appalling and entirely unnecessary tackle in any match, let alone a pre-season friendly.

Everybody associated with Liverpool was, needless to say, fuming with Sevilla’s 22-year-old.

He was shown a straight red card while Larouci was, sadly, stretchered off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match press conference that he hopes the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

“Let me say how the situation is with Yasser; it looks like he was lucky but, of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “He couldn’t keep on playing, so that’s the first not-so-good sign but in the dressing room it was OK.”

Gnagnon, meanwhile, has apologised - although whether those at Liverpool are prepared to accept it is another matter.

“I want to publicly apologise to Liverpool, the player’s family and fans,” he said in a statement, per the Mirror.

"It was an odious act on my part that had no place on the football pitch. All my prayers are with the player and his family.”

Actions like Gnagnon’s have no place on a football pitch and it’s only right that he’s issued an apology.

It could have led to extremely serious consequences for Larouci who, fingers crossed, will make a swift recovery.