Lionel Messi may have turned 32 in June, but he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Last season the Barcelona captain finished top goalscorer in La Liga with 36 goals, which also saw him win the European Golden Shoe.

Only Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe - who's a full 12 years younger than Messi - came close with 33 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo only managed 21.

There's a strong argument to be made that, individually speaking, Messi remains in a league of his own.

Much of the same is expected next season now that Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann, who will provide world-class support for Messi alongside Luis Suarez.

Not that Messi really needs help scoring; most of the goals the Argentine has scored throughout his career have been created by himself.

Messi is unrivalled in world football when it comes to footwork, creating space and dribbling past opponents.

He's scored some unbelievable solo goals for Barcelona and the Argentina national team that involved beating one, two, three, four players before finishing.

In that vein, a Barcelona fan has created a video showcasing some of Messi's dribbles down the years that 'still need an explanation'.

On so many occasions the 32-year-old has managed to retain the ball despite having several players around him and some even trying to take him out, which you can see below.

Insane. Playing against Messi must be an absolute nightmare for defenders, who more often than not resort to giving away a foul.

It's hard to imagine anyone will ever be as good at him - at least in the dribbling department anyway.