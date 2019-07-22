Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Sevilla was soured by Joris Gnagnon's horror tackle on Yasser Larouci.

The La Liga defender was shown a straight red card after booting his opponent in the 76th minute, leading to the 18-year-old being stretchered off.

Gnagnon's challenge caused uproar amongst Liverpool players, staff and supporters, with many suggesting it could have broken Larouci's leg.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe the injury is too serious.

"I don’t know 100 percent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the Doc and that’s what he said, but we have to see," the Reds boss said.

"He couldn’t keep on playing, so that’s the first not-so-good sign but in the dressing room it was OK."

To make the situation worse, after the challenge, Gnagnon was seen pleading his case with the referee for over a minute, before eventually taking his marching orders.

At the time, he was showing little remorse for his actions. But following the final whistle, it seems the impact of his tackle was finally sinking in, leading to Gnagnon making a public apology.

"I would like to publicly apologise to Liverpool, the family of the player and the supporters," he tweeted.

"It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field. All my prayers are with the player and the family."

Shortly after, his club also tweeted: "Everyone at Sevilla FC wishes Yasser Larouci to full and fast recovery after tonight's game."

Gnagnon's terrible challenge took the shine away from what was a good Sevilla performance at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Spanish side won the match 2-1 thanks to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute strike. Nolito had opened the scoring before Divock Origi levelled things before half-time.

But the result won't be what Liverpool fans are concerned about. Instead, they will just want to hear some positive news about Larouci's situation as soon as possible.