Wolves beat Manchester City on penalties to win the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.

The defeat means it's one piece of silverware that Pep Guardiola has failed to win, albeit, a rather meaningless one.

Despite the result, City's pre-season tour of China was a success on the pitch, with players getting back up to speed ahead of the new season.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Premier League champions have caused a few issues with their attitude off of it.

In fact, Man City have been caught up in a diplomatic storm, with Chinese state media branding the club 'disrespectful' and 'arrogant'.

An editorial from the government-owned Xinhua Agency wrote a story blasting Guardiola and his squad for failing to interact with Asian fans, suggesting that they only toured for the money.

"It might have been excusable as a one-off occurrence, perhaps due to jetlag or a packed schedule," the article began, re-capping an incident where the City manager didn't stop for supporters.

"But unfortunately for Chinese fans here and local media, it proved to just be one example among many of the utter disrespect shown by Manchester City to their hosts during their tour of China.

"For the Premier League champions, their appearance in China was nothing more than a commercial obligation, and their lack of enthusiasm and the indifferent treatment of their hosts stands in stark contrast to representatives of other clubs.

"An attitude of arrogance and the belief that they were the main attraction to the Premier League Asia Trophy was misplaced and stood in direct contrast to the other clubs.

"While the others were here chasing hearts and minds among locals, extracting cash from the pockets of fans has appeared to be the only consistent goal for Man City here in China."

That's quite a scathing assessment of City's behaviour and it's one that will come as a huge embarrassment to City's Abu Dhabi owners.

Sheikh Mansour and City Football Group sold a 13% stake in the club to Chinese Media Capital in 2015, with the hope of expanding their brand into Asia.

Therefore, an attack by Xinhua - the biggest media organisation in the world, is nothing short of a PR disaster for the club.