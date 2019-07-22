It was confirmed over the weekend that Gareth Bale won’t be a Real Madrid player next season.

The 30-year-old was left out of Madrid’s International Champions Cup friendly with Bayern Munich yesterday because his side were ‘working on his exit’, according to Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has been linked with a move away for some time now, but the Madrid boss added that the departure is expected to be done within ’24 or 48 hours’.

Furthermore, Spanish outlet Marca have now reported that there will be no shock U-turn or farewell as the forward has already played his final game in a Madrid shirt.

They also claimed that China has emerged the likely location for the Welsh international despite interest from former club Tottenham Hotspur.

And when the inevitable does happen, Bale won’t be missed by the fans, that’s for sure.

The forward has been subject to boos and abuse on multiple occasions and the relationship between the two parties has been far from healthy.

Incredibly though, the fans have found it easy to overlook the fact that the former Spurs star has given a lot to the club since joining in 2013.

Bale netted over 100 times in his six years at the Bernabeu and his list of winners’ medals is one to admire.

His first trophy came in 2014 as he scored in extra time as Madrid won the Champions League after beating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1.

Bale would go on to become a European champion three more times, most recently in 2018 where he bagged a crucial brace against Liverpool in a 3-1 win.

In the same season he won the Champions League for the first time, he also scored the winner as his side beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final.

Bale also helped Madrid win La Liga in 2017, scoring on seven occasions in a season that saw them win the Spanish Super Cup too.

He also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup three times respectively.