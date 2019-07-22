Gareth Bale has almost certainly played his final game for Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane confirmed the club are trying to sell the Wales international, telling reporters over the weekend: "We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."

Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s outspoken agent, has called Zidane a “disgrace” for his comments.

"If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing,” he added.

Bale is reportedly close to moving to China, where his astronomical £600,000-a-week wages will be matched, although rumours linking him with a return to the Premier League refuse to go away.

Either way, it’s hard to see Bale pulling on the famous white shirt of Madrid again. His six-year spell at the Bernabeu appears to be over.

It may have been a different story, though, if Cristiano Ronaldo was still his teammate.

Back in 2015, Ronaldo publicly defended Bale after the former Tottenham star was whistled by Madrid fans.

“Pressure other players,” the Portuguese legend said. “Leave him alone because I’m sure, 100 per cent, that he’s going to do well for the club. He’s going to help us a lot because he’s a fantastic player, he’s a fantastic boy and he always wants to learn.”

Class from Ronaldo.

When Bale needed the support of his teammates, Ronaldo stepped up.

They would be hugely successful together over the next few seasons but, after Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus last summer, Bale made some rather eyebrow-raising comments to the press.

“It’s maybe a bit more relaxed (without Ronaldo),” Bale told the Daily Mail, per Reuters.

“I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player.”

Bale, like others during the opening weeks of last season, felt that Madrid were an even better team without Ronaldo in it.

Then things quickly went pear-shaped and Madrid ended up finishing the season third in La Liga. They were also dumped out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

Bale now finds himself cast aside by Madrid, with no players in the Bernabeu dressing room either prepared or brave enough to stick up for him.

His comments about Ronaldo have come back to haunt him.