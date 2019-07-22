Josef Martinez is one of the hottest prospects in Major League Soccer.

The Atlanta United forward is just 26, but he already holds a number of the league's goalscoring records, with 61 goals in 70 appearances.

In 2018 alone, he won the season MVP award, was named All-Star Game MVP, won the Golden Boot and the MLS Cup.

As well as scoring for fun in the United States, Martinez has also made quite a name for himself worldwide with his rather unique penalty style.

When taking a spot-kick he usually hops around the ball, stutters during his run-up and jumps with both feet off the ground before taking his shot.

It's quite similar to Jorginho's style, but just a bit more extreme. When it works, it looks good and can be effective.

But when he misses, Martinez looks very, very silly - and that's exactly what happened on Sunday night.

In fact, his blunder against D.C. United this weekend puts the Venezuelan into contention for the worst penalty miss of the year. Check it out below.

Oh dear. That is absolutely shocking. You probably won't see a spot-kick that tops it for a while.

Luckily for Martinez, he was able to atone for his error shortly after. Atlanta went on to win the game 2-0 despite the penalty miss - but they left it very late.

Gonzalo Nicolas Martinez opened the scoring in the 89th minute before Josef added a second in the 93rd.

The win keeps United in contention to top their conference this year. They are currently second, three points behind Philadelphia, with a game in hand.

But with Wayne Rooney's D.C. just a point behind them, it's very tight at the top, meaning one goal could be the difference between making and missing the playoffs.

Perhaps that's something Martinez should consider when he steps up to take his next penalty - although it's not likely he's going to change his rather unique style anytime soon.