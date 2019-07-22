Could we see a remastered version of 'WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain' later on in the year?

Game developer Bryan Williams has dropped a shock tease suggesting that we could be.

The game was published by the now obsolete THQ as well as Yuke’s for PlayStation 2 in 2003.

The Japanese developer’s design supervisor Williams tweeted that he had a six-hour meeting with his co-workers about a "project that I hope becomes a reality."

He continued: "We played a lot of Smackdown Here Comes The Pain today."

Fans expressed their elation about a possible remaster of the game following Williams’ social media post, with one fan tweeting: 'If this tease materialises into a remaster everyone will be dancing like Lesnar!'

A remastered Here Comes the Pain would likely be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, as well as a possible launch on Nintendo Switch.

Here Comes the Pain was the fifth game in the SmackDown! series and featured a young Brock Lesnar on its front cover alongside other superstars.

The 2003 Spike Video Games Award ‘best fighting game’ had an immense roster that contained the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Batista.

Also, for the first time in a SmackDown game, it also featured an array of legends with names such as “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka and "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

It was the final SmackDown game that would feature Steve Austin and The Rock as non-legends and the last with this title – it was replaced a year later with WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw.

Yuke's worked with THQ on the SmackDown! vs. Raw series until publisher 2K Sports took over and rebranded the title to WWE '12 and WWE '13.

WWE 2K19 is the latest entry and was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.