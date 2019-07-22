Gareth Bale appears to have played his last game for Real Madrid after manager Zinedine Zidane said the club are "working on his transfer".

Zidane has never been Bale's biggest fan and on Sunday he left the Welshman out of a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich, which Real lost 3-1.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Zidane explained that it would be a "good thing for everyone" if Bale leaves in the coming days.

"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving," the Frenchman said. "We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone.

"We are working on his transfer to a new team. I have nothing personal against him, but there is a time where things are done because they must be done.

"I have to make decisions, we have to change. The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

Since Zidane's comments, Bale has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain that would see Neymar head in the opposite direction.

Several clubs in China are also interested and they're prepared to pay the 30-year-old a staggering £1m-per-week salary.

It remains to be seen where Bale will end up, but one thing that's certain is he deserves respect for what he's achieved in Spain.

Bale has won 14 trophies since joining Los Blancos in 2013, scoring 102 goals and assisting a further 65 in 231 games.

Compare those numbers to Zidane's during his time at the Bernabeu and it shows how vastly underappreciated Bale actually is.

Now, we're not suggesting Bale is better than Zidane - one is a forward and the other was a midfielder - but the statistics put Bale's achievements into perspective.

Bale deserves better treatment at Real and it's Zidane's responsibility as manager to make sure he gets it.