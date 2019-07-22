Football

Zlatan....

Los Angeles defender Mohamed El-Munir to see specialst after being elbowed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the show on Saturday after netting a hat-trick for LA Galaxy in their 3-2 win over title rivals LAFC.

Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela netted twice for the table toppers, but the Swede was on hand to close the gap at the top of their conference to nine points.

However, the game has since been overshadowed by an incident that occurred during the match which should have seen Ibrahimovic receive a red card.

Whilst jumping up for a header, the 37-year-old elbowed defender Mohamed El-Munir in the face despite appearing to look at his opponent twice before.

In fact, the incident was so bad that the Los Angeles player will see a specialist today having suffered a rumoured ‘zygomatic fracture’, according to Taylor Twellman of ESPN.

Take a look at the incident for yourself:

Ouch.

Ibrahimovic also confronted a member of the LAFC coaching staff after the game, appearing to say: “Go home you little b***h, go home.”

A dark shadow was definitely cast over what would have been a perfect night for the striker and he only has himself to blame.

Portland Timbers v Los Angeles Galaxy

Saturday’s incident was also not the first time Ibrahimovic has been centre of an elbow incident.

Most recently, whilst at Manchester United, he was charged with violent conduct after elbowing Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings in 2017.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BOURNEMOUTH

Two years prior to that clash, Ibrahimovic did the same thing to Chelsea’s John Terry in a Champions Cup fixture ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The Swedish international is now likely to face a second ban in as many months after he was hit with a two-game suspension in May for grabbing a goalkeeper’s neck.

