Manny Pacquiao surprised plenty of people by dropping Keith Thurman on the canvas in the first round of their world title fight on Saturday night.

The Filipino seated his opponent within the opening three minutes in Las Vegas, and despite getting up, the latter went on to lose his belt by split-decision.

Speaking to The Athletic, as per The Mirror, Pacquiao revealed that Floyd Mayweather was ringside for the bout and was taken by surprise by the early knockdown.

According to the new WBA (Super) welterweight champion, Mayweather ‘jumped out of his seat with his arms in the air when Thurman went down’.

And the 42-year-old later said of his old nemesis' victory: "That doesn’t surprise me. That’s Manny Pacquiao."

Pacquiao's win has rekindled talks of a rematch with 'Money' following their initial fight back in 2015.

The Filipino claimed this fight will be his only one this year, but said of a second meeting with Mayweather: "I don't have an idea, my plan this time is one fight at a time.

"He's in retirement and he's enjoying his retirement; he's inactive. If he's willing to come back and willing to fight me, then at the time he will announce it, and we can say yes."

However, British-boxer Amir Khan recently said there was an agreement in place for Khan vs Pacquiao in November, but Manny has since refused those claims.

Mayweather’s last recorded fight was in 2017 against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor – this brought the American’s record to a staggering 50-0.

He did, on the other hand, participate in an exhibition boxing match against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve - this didn’t go towards his overall record, however, and was seen as a farcical fight.

Thurman, meanwhile, by his own admission said he ‘fell short in suffering his first professional defeat’.

He stated: "He's been in so many wars, he just knows what to do at the right time. I had a good training camp but I felt like I needed a better output to go toe to toe with Manny Pacquiao."

With this victory, Manny Pacquiao has now won titles in eight different weight divisions.