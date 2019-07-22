Boxing

Pacquiao seated Thurman within the opening three minutes of the first round.

Floyd Mayweather jumped out of his seat when Manny Pacquiao dropped Keith Thurman

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manny Pacquiao surprised plenty of people by dropping Keith Thurman on the canvas in the first round of their world title fight on Saturday night.

The Filipino seated his opponent within the opening three minutes in Las Vegas, and despite getting up, the latter went on to lose his belt by split-decision.

Speaking to The Athletic, as per The Mirror, Pacquiao revealed that Floyd Mayweather was ringside for the bout and was taken by surprise by the early knockdown.

According to the new WBA (Super) welterweight champion, Mayweather ‘jumped out of his seat with his arms in the air when Thurman went down’.

And the 42-year-old later said of his old nemesis' victory: "That doesn’t surprise me. That’s Manny Pacquiao."

Pacquiao's win has rekindled talks of a rematch with 'Money' following their initial fight back in 2015.

The Filipino claimed this fight will be his only one this year, but said of a second meeting with Mayweather: "I don't have an idea, my plan this time is one fight at a time.

"He's in retirement and he's enjoying his retirement; he's inactive. If he's willing to come back and willing to fight me, then at the time he will announce it, and we can say yes."

However, British-boxer Amir Khan recently said there was an agreement in place for Khan vs Pacquiao in November, but Manny has since refused those claims.

Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman

Mayweather’s last recorded fight was in 2017 against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor – this brought the American’s record to a staggering 50-0.

He did, on the other hand, participate in an exhibition boxing match against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve - this didn’t go towards his overall record, however, and was seen as a farcical fight.

Thurman, meanwhile, by his own admission said he ‘fell short in suffering his first professional defeat’.

He stated: "He's been in so many wars, he just knows what to do at the right time. I had a good training camp but I felt like I needed a better output to go toe to toe with Manny Pacquiao."

With this victory, Manny Pacquiao has now won titles in eight different weight divisions.

Topics:
Keith Thurman
Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again