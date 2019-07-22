John Cena is scheduled to be at the RAW Reunion show on Monday night in Tampa, Florida - this according to a report from Post Wrestling.

The 42-year-old will apparently be given ‘a few hours off from filming to fly to RAW and be part of the event’.

However, it is still unknown what role Cena will play.

If reports are true, this would be his first on-screen appearance for WWE since WrestleMania 35.

The US editor for talkSPORT Alex McCarthy tweeted the following: "John Cena will be appearing at #RAWReunion, although it is not known if he will wrestle or what role he will play. [@POSTwrestling]"

Another legend that WWE is attempting to bring back for the event is none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Like Cena, it is unknown if The Rock will be appearing on the show with reports suggesting “The People’s Champ” may or may not be attending.

Ryan Clark from EWRESTLINGNEWS wrote: “If he (Johnson) does wind up appearing, very few people will know about it beforehand and he’ll more than likely be kept hidden backstage if he arrives to the arena."

He added: “There are also reports that WWE is holding The Rock off until the SmackDown! Reunion show later this year, which will air on the FOX Network."

However, Alex McCarthy has conflicted these reports by tweeting the following: "WWE reached out to The Rock to appear at #RAWReunion, but it seems his schedule with Hobbs and Shaw made it impossible and he won't make an appearance.

"They also want him for #SDLive debut in October on FOX, but that's 'up in the air' [Meltzer]"

Names such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Candice Michelle and many more are advertised for the event.