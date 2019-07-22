The Premier League has always been blessed with world-class wingers.

Back in the noughties, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Pires, Ryan Giggs, Freddie Ljungberg, Joe Cole, Arjen Robben and David Beckham were the cream of the crop out wide.

Then came the turn of 2010 and over the years players like Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez became stars.

Now we have Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane, who are arguably the best the Premier League has to offer.

Sterling and Sane played vital roles in Manchester City completing the treble last season, while Salah and Mane became champions of Europe with Liverpool.

And there's a wide array of talented wingers below them, too, such as Richarlison, Riyad Mahrez, Ryan Fraser and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, there are also some bang average wingers in the Premier League - and football fan @_bernardooooo has attempted to rank them into categories.

Ranging from 'world-class' to 'cannot play football', the graphic contains some rather questionable selections, such as Mane only being classed as 'very good'.

World-class: Mohamed Salah, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling

Very good: Felipe Anderson, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Richarlison

Good: Bernard, Ryan Fraser, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Roberto Pereyra

Middle: Miguel Almiron, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Martial, Harvey Barnes, Adam Lallana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andre Schurrle, Wilfried Zaha, Willian

Trash: Marc Albrighton, Alexis Sanchez, Rachid Ghezzal, Theo Walcott, Robert Snodgrass, Ryan Babel, Robert Brady, Juan Mata, Pedro, Nathan Redmond, Alex Iwobi, David Brooks, Erik Lamela, Helder Costa, Jose Izquierdo, Adama Traore, Aaron Lennon, Ayoze Perez

Cannot play football: Michail Antonio, Danny Welbeck, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick Kenedy, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Where do we begin? Mane won the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals last season and deserves to be ranked as 'world-class'.

Another decision up for debate is Andros Townsend in 'good' and Wilfried Zaha in 'middle'. It should really be the other way round.

As for Bournemouth's David Brooks, the 22-year-old has shone for Bournemouth over the past year and definitely isn't 'trash'.

What changes would you make? Have your say in the comments section.