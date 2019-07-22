Mason Greenwood is a player that Manchester United fans who know the club well will have been very familiar with long before this summer’s pre-season campaign.

The 17-year-old, who joined the Red Devils at the age of six, has long been touted as a player with the potential to break into the first team.

He made his non-competitive debut for the club last summer and signed his first professional contract with the club in October. Jose Mourinho also selected him to train with the first team ahead of a Champions League clash against Juventus.

Greenwood made his competitive debut as a late substitute during last season’s dramatic 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, and then made his Premier League debut against Arsenal four days later.

He received the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at the end of last season and is currently part of United’s squad for their pre-season fixtures.

The teenage striker has made a big impact, scoring against Leeds United and Inter Milan.

His cameo against Inter, in particular, was very impressive.

Not only did he score a brilliant winning goal, but he also hit the crossbar and caught the eye with his skills.

His Zinedine Zidane-esque turn to beat Milan Skriniar was superb.

However, it was another former player that he was being compared to at the weekend: Robin van Persie.

Greenwood’s goal was very reminiscent of a goal Van Persie scored during his United days - and you can watch it here…

While not quite identical, the two goals are extremely similar.

"People says he's like the new Robin van Persie but I don't know,” former academy coach Mark Senior said earlier this year. “I think he's his own man. I've not seen another player like him. His style means his pace is deceptive because he is absolutely rapid.”

Greenwood, like Van Persie, is blessed with a devastating left foot.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed that the teenager is capable of taking free-kicks or penalties with either foot - a very rare skill indeed.

“He can play all the front three positions, front four really - 10, 7, 11, 9 - he’s a natural footballer,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s a natural and two-footed. You know when he takes a penalty with his left, with his right, free-kicks left, free-kicks right, he is almost what you call 50-50. Maybe 51-49 left footed.”

The next RvP? Watch this space…