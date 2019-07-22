Superstar UFC fighter Jon Jones has denied all claims that he has been charged with battery after he was alleged to have assaulted a waitress at a strip club in New Mexico.

The allegations spiralled after a Local Albuquerque TV station called KRQE News 13 claimed Jones was involved in an altercation with a female waitress at TD’s Eubank Showclub that spiralled out of control, ending with her being lifted off the ground in a chokehold, according to the Metro.

The event supposedly ensued after he inappropriately slapped and kissed an unmanned waitress, but Jones has now spoken out to deny the allegations.

The UFC champion since 2018 has had a lot of messages on social media about whether or not the allegations are true. He replied accordingly and quite comprehensively.

He answered one particular disappointed fan who expressed his frustration on hearing the news with this: “I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the internet.”

James Hallinan – a representative of Jones - also commented on the reports, insisting they were “malicious lies”.

He said: “Today, the media told Mr Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address.

“However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

The fan who Jones replied to referred to the MMA fighter’s long history of charges and wrongdoings. The man with undoubtable fighting talent has failed multiple drug tests and pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run charge back in 2015.

After serving back-to-back doping bans, it seemed like Jones was back to his usual best in the Octagon, defending his light heavyweight title twice this year already.

His most recent win was an impressive spilt decision win over Thiago Santos.