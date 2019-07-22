The umpire that awarded England the, now, famous six runs - that ultimately helped them go on to win the ICC World Cup - has admitted he was wrong to give the extra run.

After all the jubilation ensued following England’s first ever World Cup win, people were quick to point out that the six runs awarded after Ben Stokes accidentally diverted the ball to the boundary should have, in fact, been just five.

In the most dramatic end to a cricket World Cup ever, the event occurred in the very last over of the match… discounting the two super overs of course.

At first, it seemed that Stokes and his partner at the time Adil Rashid scored a total of two runs before Stokes - rather fortunately - struck the ball as he attempted to complete their second run.

In turn, the ball dribbled to the boundary resulting in the most unlikely six to be awarded to a chasing England.

Rashid and Stokes had not crossed paths during their second run as the ball left the fielder’s hands, meaning that England definitely should have been awarded five runs instead of the six that were given.

Figuratively, this means that England would have lost the final by one run. Though, no one can for sure say what might have happened had the run not been given.

During the controversy, Stokes – rather embarrassed at the fortune of his boundary – asked the umpires not to award the six runs, but was refused by the letter of the law.

The Sri Lankan umpire in question was Kumar Dharmasena who has since admitted that he got the decision wrong.

He said: "It's easy for people to comment after seeing TV replays.

"I agree that there was a judgemental error when I see it on TV replays now.

"But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground, and I will never regret the decision I made.

"I did consult the leg umpire through the communication system which is heard by the other umpires and the match referee.

"While they cannot check TV replays, they all confirmed that the batsmen have completed the second run.

"This is when I made my decision. It’s devastating.

"Besides, the ICC praised me for the decision I made at the time."

Whilst the decision might not sit so well with the despairing New Zealand supporters, England won’t mind one bit and should be awarded all the credit for the heart and desire they showed to win the biggest tournament in cricket.