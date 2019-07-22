WWE

Bret Hart.

Bret Hart turns down the opportunity to appear on RAW Reunion

Tonight will see the much-anticipated 'RAW Reunion' go down in Tampa, Florida.

The special edition of WWE's flagship show is said to be an idea from the executives of USA Network, who broadcast both Raw and SmackDown on their television network.

Presumably the idea came from the poor ratings that both shows are currently getting, but the onus is more on Raw considering the blue brand will be leaving to join FOX in the United States in October.

The show was first advertised during last Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and there was a mix of excitement and confusion when the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan were announced to appear.

Austin's return was expected a few weeks later to promote his new television show, but he will be reminiscing with the likes of Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels and many more instead tonight.

Not everyone wanted to be a part of WWE's biggest reunion ever though.

As confirmed by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart turned down the opportunity to appear live in-front of the WWE Universe, per The Sun.

Even though he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year for the second time in his career, Hart decided to make a risky move and appear at All Elite Wrestling's first-ever pay-per-view - Double Or Nothing.

Bret Hart has turned down the chance to appear on RAW Reunion - just months after appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing

The legendary Canadian was on hand to reveal the design of AEW's world championship belt, and could have put himself in a tricky position considering you could say AEW and WWE are now rivals.

But Hart is clearly not bothered about potentially angering Vince McMahon and he's rejected his advances for perhaps the biggest episode of RAW in 2019 so far.

Is Vince going to be extremely petty and not invite Bret to such a show ever again? Unlikely given the high regard he's held in by many in the company - but the events of the past few months don't look good on WWE's side.

