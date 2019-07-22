Boxing

Chisora's right hook was all too powerful for Szpilka.

Dereck Chisora's knockout looks even more brutal in slow-motion

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The night that fittingly concluded with Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas treated us to some of the most exciting undercard fights of any boxing line-up.

One of which saw Dereck Chisora absolutely destroy Artur Szpilka in two rounds in his latest attempt to announce himself back into the top competitors of the heavyweight division.

Typically, Chisora has struggled against southpaws which left both him and his promoter David Haye feeling apprehensive about the fight.

In turn, though, ‘Del Boy’ couldn’t have won the fight in a more convincing manner with the most brutal knockout of the night by some way.

The big blow has now been given the luxury of the ever-anticipated slow-motion shot that is a sure way to make any knockout look all the more ruthless.

The knockout came after an impressive first round for Chisora whose power seemed to take its toll on the Polish man who had been well supported inside the O2 Arena.

In the slow-motion clip, you can see Szpilka’s hands drop from fatigue at the start of the combination before being dropped by the second right hook.

Also captured in the clip is the way in which Szpilka had become knocked out before he even hit the canvas. His eyes closed almost instantaneously before he fell to the floor against the ropes.

The long-standing friendship between the two was taken off with the robes as Chisora showed no remorse in his phenomenal victory.

In the midst of his celebrations, Chisora took the time on the mic to call out Joseph Parker. After losing back-to-back fights to Anthony Joshua and Whyte, Parker has since won his last two as he looks to make a comeback of his own.

It took him no time at all to respond too, taking to Twitter to accept Chisora’s challenge in what will be a make or break fight for both fighters.

Topics:
Derek Chisora
David Haye
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again