The night that fittingly concluded with Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas treated us to some of the most exciting undercard fights of any boxing line-up.

One of which saw Dereck Chisora absolutely destroy Artur Szpilka in two rounds in his latest attempt to announce himself back into the top competitors of the heavyweight division.

Typically, Chisora has struggled against southpaws which left both him and his promoter David Haye feeling apprehensive about the fight.

In turn, though, ‘Del Boy’ couldn’t have won the fight in a more convincing manner with the most brutal knockout of the night by some way.

The big blow has now been given the luxury of the ever-anticipated slow-motion shot that is a sure way to make any knockout look all the more ruthless.

The knockout came after an impressive first round for Chisora whose power seemed to take its toll on the Polish man who had been well supported inside the O2 Arena.

In the slow-motion clip, you can see Szpilka’s hands drop from fatigue at the start of the combination before being dropped by the second right hook.

Also captured in the clip is the way in which Szpilka had become knocked out before he even hit the canvas. His eyes closed almost instantaneously before he fell to the floor against the ropes.

The long-standing friendship between the two was taken off with the robes as Chisora showed no remorse in his phenomenal victory.

In the midst of his celebrations, Chisora took the time on the mic to call out Joseph Parker. After losing back-to-back fights to Anthony Joshua and Whyte, Parker has since won his last two as he looks to make a comeback of his own.

It took him no time at all to respond too, taking to Twitter to accept Chisora’s challenge in what will be a make or break fight for both fighters.