Arsenal could end up having a very productive summer transfer window should things go their way between now and Thursday 8 August.

So far the Gunners have signed 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli for £6m and agreed terms on a €30m move for 18-year-old centre-back William Saliba.

Saliba, who will return to St-Etienne on a season-long loan, is one of Europe's most highly-rated young defenders and will join Arsenal next summer.

Also on manager Unai Emery's radar is Real Madrid's Dani Cellabos, Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Ceballos, 22, is reportedly edging closer to joining Arsenal on loan, while talks are underway for Tierney and Zaha.

Money is proving the biggest obstacle for Arsenal as they supposedly only have a transfer budget of £45m.

Zaha, for example, is valued at £80m by Palace and they've already rejected a few bids from Arsenal, one of which being £40m spread over five years.

Palace were never going to accept such a low-ball offer, so Arsenal have had to go back to the drawing board.

They returned with a fresh bid of £55m plus Reiss Nelson on loan on Monday but, according to the Independent, Palace have already said it's nowhere near enough.

Arsenal fans will be glad to see their club pushing to sign Zaha, but they won't be happy about Nelson potentially being included.

Nelson is highly-rated amongst Gooners and they've been looking forward to seeing the teenager in action next season after he spent last year on loan at Hoffenheim.

Signing a winger of Zaha's quality is exactly what Arsenal need but they must also keep hold of Nelson, rather than send him away again.