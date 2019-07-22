WWE are returning to Madison Square Garden for television tapings for the first time in 10 years later this year.

The last time we saw RAW or SmackDown take place inside the Mecca of wrestling was November 16, 2009, which was headlined by a triple threat tag match between D-Generation X, Jeri-Show and The Undertaker and John Cena.

But there's been a lack of major action at MSG in recent years, with the rising costs of producing a show in the heart of New York City a major factor.

Some of WWE's biggest shows have emanated from MSG, including the first-ever WrestleMania, along with WrestleMania's 10 and 20.

Even though WWE refused to stage big shows there, they still reportedly tried to block Ring Of Honor from using MSG during WrestleMania weekend this year, where they sold out the arena in a co-event with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

But something must have changed within WWE as they're deciding to head back 'home' for a double-header of RAW and SmackDown in September.

Ticket sales though do not appear to be going so well.

Fans and WWE officials would have expected a complete sell-out of RAW very quickly, but that's not happened at all.

According to TicketMaster, there are a lot of ringside seats still available, albeit very expensive.

And even the bowl seats aren't selling that well - on estimate there looks to be over 1,000 tickets left to sell but it may be even more than that.

, which kind of sums up the general feeling towards WWE at the moment.

The product isn't exactly booming, and even though Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are returning to positions of power in the company, we are still yet to see any significant changes to the creative side of things.

It seems WWE will need to do a heck of a lot in the coming weeks to boost ticket sales, as it would look pretty bad if they can't sell out MSG on their televised return after 10 long years.