Takefusa Kubo continues to impress for Real Madrid.

Takefusa Kubo scores impressive solo goal in Real Madrid training

Takefusa Kubo is turning heads at Real Madrid.

The Japanese youngster was sought after by Europe's top clubs this summer.

Kubo spent four years at Barcelona from 2011-2015 and the Catalan giants were keen to bring him back to the club.

However, it was Real Madrid that won the race for his signature, signing him for £3 million.

Despite his slight frame, he's been extremely impressive in training for Los Blancos.

Initially signed for Real Madrid Castilla, Kubo has not looked out of place while in training with the first team.

He was rewarded for his impressive start with a debut against Bayern on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came on at half-time and was one of Real Madrid's most dangerous players.

He was praised by the media, with Madrid publication Marca even saying Real Madrid signing him was a 'masterstoke'.

Kubo impressed against Bayern

And Kubo has continued to impress in training.

The Japanese wonder-kid has gone viral on Monday for scoring an impressive solo-goal in training.

Kubo beats one player, before sending another defender to the floor with some quick feet.

He then throws in a step-over to deceive Dani Carvajal and the last defender, before firing his effort into the net.

A tidy finish. He looks a great talent.

Kubo is quickly building a reputation in Spain and across Europe, but he's already admired in Japan.

Those back in his country are following his progress eagerly and see him as Japan's next best sportsman.

But Kubo has admitted that he does not like the attention that is surrounding him.

"I know what's happening in my country," he said after the Bayern game, per Marca.

"People are a bit... There is a lot of focus placed on me, and I don't really like that.

"I do my thinking on the pitch."

If Kubo continues to impress and score solo goals like this one from training, it's no wonder that there's such a buzz about him.

