Manchester City's Ederson is a very rare breed of goalkeeper.

Not only is the 25-year-old an exceptional shot-stopper, but he's very comfortable in possession and has unprecedented vision.

Since joining City in 2017 for £35m, Ederson has earned a reputation for taking risks and passing out from the back, which is exactly what Pep Guardiola demands from his players.

Whether it's playing 10-yard passes to his defence or pumping the ball long to the channels, Ederson does it with unerring accuracy.

It's widely believed that Ederson has what it takes to play outfield, and during a recent charity game in his hometown in Brazil, he showed what he's made of.

Alongside City teammate Gabriel Jesus and Brazilian singer MC Guime, Ederson played in central midfield wearing the No.10 shirt.

And would you believe it, the Brazil international scored two goals as his team won 5-4. His first was a penalty:

And his second came after toying with the opposition goalkeeper:

For extended highlights from the game, check out the video below.

Savage. Ederson used to be a full-back and has experience playing futsal in Brazil, so it's no wonder he's so good with his feet.

In an interview with the Telegraph after joining City, Ederson explained his reasoning for becoming a goalkeeper.

"I started playing as a full-back, but it's hard to chase quick forwards, especially for me as I'm not particularly quick," he said.

"I asked my manager if I could switch my position to the goal. When I did my first training session, it was love at first sight.

"I liked it since minute one and then my career as a goalkeeper started. But I think my footwork is influenced from having started as a full-back. Also I played futsal and that helped me a lot.

"I used to play as a 'goleiro-linha', it's a goalkeeper that plays a lot with his feet. So we used to attack with five players and defend with five players. From that period, I had my shooting skills and good footwork."