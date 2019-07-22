WWE

.

Vince McMahon reportedly interested in signing Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ronda Rousey's absence from WWE television is very much being felt right now.

The UFC Hall of Famer had a star presence and even more-so after she turned heel a month before WrestleMania.

She regained her edge that she previously lacked as a babyface and became a bit of a badass in the process, but her mystique was about to be broken.

Rousey was defeated at WrestleMania by Becky Lynch via roll-up, and subsequently disappeared from programming.

After announcing to social media that she was going on an 'impregnation vacation', Rousey has laid low for a while with hardly any mentions of WWE.

But three weeks ago, the former Raw Women's Champion revealed that she missed wrestling, and with the announcement of her close ally Paul Heyman as the new Exec Director of RAW, the rumours circulated that she would be returning sooner rather than later.

And the fact that Natalya - who was her comrade when she was a babyface on RAW - is now number-one contender to Becky Lynch's title, it would make sense if she was to return around SummerSlam time to aid a depleted Raw female locker room.

Ronda Rousey has been a significant miss in the women's division for WWE

But she may not return alone - she may come armed with her fighting husband.

Rousey married UFC heavyweight Travis Browne in 2017, and he's appeared several times on WWE television, and hit a security guard during a March episode of RAW.

Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda has reported that Vince McMahon and WWE officials want Browne to accompany Rousey on her return to the ring with the view to seeing him compete.

And Colohue's source has indicated that there could be a big build to a mixed tag team match which would pit Rousey and Browne against Lynch and her boyfriend Seth Rollins.

Ronda Rousey could return later this year with husband Travis Browne by her side

Tying Browne down to a deal would be a big coup for WWE, as he's a decent-level name in the world of UFC and would definitely bring a few eyes with a decent storyline.

The source says that an offer will 'definitely' be on the table at some point, but it just depends when Rousey feels like she is ready to return to the squared circle.

Topics:
Vince McMahon
WWE
Travis Browne

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again