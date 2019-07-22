Ronda Rousey's absence from WWE television is very much being felt right now.

The UFC Hall of Famer had a star presence and even more-so after she turned heel a month before WrestleMania.

She regained her edge that she previously lacked as a babyface and became a bit of a badass in the process, but her mystique was about to be broken.

Rousey was defeated at WrestleMania by Becky Lynch via roll-up, and subsequently disappeared from programming.

After announcing to social media that she was going on an 'impregnation vacation', Rousey has laid low for a while with hardly any mentions of WWE.

But three weeks ago, the former Raw Women's Champion revealed that she missed wrestling, and with the announcement of her close ally Paul Heyman as the new Exec Director of RAW, the rumours circulated that she would be returning sooner rather than later.

And the fact that Natalya - who was her comrade when she was a babyface on RAW - is now number-one contender to Becky Lynch's title, it would make sense if she was to return around SummerSlam time to aid a depleted Raw female locker room.

But she may not return alone - she may come armed with her fighting husband.

Rousey married UFC heavyweight Travis Browne in 2017, and he's appeared several times on WWE television, and hit a security guard during a March episode of RAW.

Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda has reported that Vince McMahon and WWE officials want Browne to accompany Rousey on her return to the ring with the view to seeing him compete.

And Colohue's source has indicated that there could be a big build to a mixed tag team match which would pit Rousey and Browne against Lynch and her boyfriend Seth Rollins.

Tying Browne down to a deal would be a big coup for WWE, as he's a decent-level name in the world of UFC and would definitely bring a few eyes with a decent storyline.

The source says that an offer will 'definitely' be on the table at some point, but it just depends when Rousey feels like she is ready to return to the squared circle.