You just can't keep Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce away from the back pages right now.

The self-proclaimed 'Pocket Rocket' was always going to be the headline act on day two of the 2019 Muller Anniversary Games and that's no small feat when Dina Asher-Smith was challenging her.

However, for all the partisan cheers from British fans, we're not sure there was a greater reception than when both sprinting queens stood over their blocks for the 100-metre final.

GiveMeSport were live in Lausanne to see the very same duo lock horns earlier in the month, with the Jamaican coming out on top with a breath-taking time of 10.74 seconds.

The question was: Could Fraser-Pryce, who many once considered to be on the slide, maintain that kind of pace at the London Olympic Stadium and through to Doha?

Another victory for Fraser-Pryce

Well, the answer was a resounding 'yes' with the Jamaican blowing the field away with her drive phase and holding form to ensure Asher-Smith and Marie-Josee Ta Lou couldn't reel her in.

It was a truly dominant performance from the two-time Olympic champion and with the Omega clock displaying 10.78 seconds, she has now amassed more sub-10.80 runs than any woman in history.

Speaking to GiveMeSport just moments after the race, Fraser-Pryce remarked: "When it comes to female sprinting and the line-ups here in London, you just have to be ready!

"Yesterday my coach was upset that I ran the way I did in my 4x100m relay, because I was expected to not be that far back, so I didn't have to run that hard.

"But it's always great to be here in London to compete, you have to be ready to go when you're in London. To be able to come here and have a sub-10.80 clocking is just fantastic."

Thrilling 110m hurdles final

Asher-Smith could hardly complain with another strong showing, but questions will be asked as to whether she could have navigated the rounds better, having actually ran faster in the heats.

However, despite the women's 100m stealing most of the spotlight, there was plenty of drama elsewhere in Stratford and that was especially the case in the 110m hurdles.

In an absolutely thrilling race that changed leaders on multiple occasions, Wenjun Xie took the full points by edging out Wilhelm Belocian in a photo-finish.

Home favourite Andrew Pozzi executed his best start of the season, but hit two hurdles in the second half to fade away from contention and behind Olympic champion Omar McLeod.

Omar McLeod reacts to his performance

The Jamaican, who won his World crown in the very same stadium two years ago, caught up with GiveMeSport after the carnage and was feeling positive about a strong closing sprint.

"I kind of messed up after the first false start," McLeod admitted. "I didn't regroup as well, whereas the first race I got out better. On the first hurdle, I stumbled and I had to try and recover.

"I just didn't catch them in time! The second half of my race was really good, so I just need to make sure that I perfect the first part and regroup no matter if there's a false start.

“Hurdles is so hard, literally anything can go wrong. You can be the fittest and the fastest out there but if you’re not technically sound and perfect on the day, you’re not going to win!”

Emotional race for Adelle Tracey

There wasn't to be quite as many British highlights on day two - the Olympic stadium is partial to Saturdays, after all - but Lynsey Sharp's performance in the 800m remained a highlight.

Sharp posted a season's best of 1:58.61 ahead of European indoor champion Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, while there was heartbreak for Adelle Tracey who took a late fall on the home straight.

GiveMeSport chatted with the ever-honest Brit who told us while holding back tears: "Right now, I'm just super frustrated. I've had a string of back luck over the last couple weeks.

"To fall over two metres away from the line on PB pace, it's so frustrating for me. I feel super gutted right now. I'm really gutted I couldn't put on a better show and finish it off there."

Another special Anniversary Games

The Anniversary Games have always been designed as a celebration of London 2012 and it's fair to say that bygone Olympiad is continuing to inspire a generation to this day.

Through another weekend of action at the Olympic stadium, we have been treated to athletics legends on home shores and a slew of standout British performances ahead of Doha.

British athletics, whether we know it or not, is still riding the same wave from 2012 and seven years has done little to break it. Roll on the Birmingham Diamond League.

