For whatever reason, Zinedine Zidane is not a fan of Gareth Bale.

The Welsh forward has done so much at Real Madrid.

He's scored 102 times for the club and has scored three Champions League final goals.

But, despite his impressive record, Zidane wants him out.

The Welshman wasn't in the squad for Madrid's game against Bayern on Saturday, with Zidane claiming afterwards that it was because he is being sold.

"Bale did not play tonight because the club is working on his exit,” the French manager said.

“I hope it is imminent, if it happens tomorrow it would be better."

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change.

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

And it seems this has been in his mind for some time.

That's because former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon, has claimed that Zidane left the club last summer because they kept Bale and sold Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Zidane discounted him when he left the club at the beginning of last season - he wanted to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and sell Bale," he told Sky Sports, per the Mirror.

"The president didn't follow that advice, so Zidane left the club."

And he also claims Zidane was promised Bale would be sold when he returned to the club earlier this year.

"When he came back two months ago he was promised Bale won't be there in the future."

Wow. Zidane must really, really dislike Bale.

Calderon added that Real Madrid have not received any offers and expressed his belief that they should let him leave on loan.

"What is true is that no offers have come. That's another problem," he said, per AS.

"They are talking about Chinese clubs. They have the problem that when paying the transfer fee, with a new rule, you also have to pay the same money to the federation, so that doubles the transfer fee.

"I think in this case the best solution would be a loan, but no one is willing to do that. With the high salary he's got, and also the club trying to get a transfer fee, the solution is very difficult."