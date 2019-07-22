WWE fans - make the most out of Finn Balor's next upcoming appearances because they will be his last for a couple of months.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Balor has recently requested a bit of time off to 'recharge his batteries', and that is apparently a request that WWE officials have granted.

The Irishman has been working non-stop in recent years in-between injuries, including the one that cut short his inaugural Universal Championship reign.

In recent months though, Balor's appearances have been few-and-far between, despite being Intercontinental Champion.

Since the start of May, Balor has had just six matches, with two of them coming on pay-per-view - and didn't compete for a month between Super ShowDown on June 7 and July 9.

He has since lost the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura, and after getting the upper hand on RAW following his defeat to Samoa Joe last week, Balor was attacked by the returning Bray Wyatt.

It's a feud that's happened before, and one that Balor brought his 'Demon King' alter-ego out for at SummerSlam 2017, where he defeated the Eater of Worlds.

Things are different now though, with Wyatt more dangerous as 'The Fiend'.

His attack on Balor signified that it may be Demon v Fiend at SummerSlam in Toronto, which could be a way to write Balor off and give him his few months of rest.

That's not going to happen though.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Balor's Demon alter-ego will not be present in Canada after responding to a fan question on Twitter.

This will at least protect the unbeaten record of the Demon King on the main roster - that's if the match actually happens.

Balor's status for RAW Reunion tonight is uncertain, as his social media posts in recent days suggests he is on holiday.

But expect a match between Balor and Wyatt to be made for The Biggest Party of the Summer in the coming weeks - but only expect one man to bring their dark side to Toronto.