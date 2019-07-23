Arsenal are close to making their second signing of the summer.

The Gunners have already signed Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano for £6 million.

And their second signing will be Dani Ceballos.

David Ornstein of the BBC broke the news on Monday night that Arsenal and Real Madrid had reached an agreement over the signing of Ceballos.

The Spanish midfielder will join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

In revealing the news, Ornstein wrote: "Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid and Spain U21 midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan for 2019-20 campaign.

"With William Saliba also set to complete move from Saint Etienne before returning there on loan next season, big week for #AFC in transfer market #RMFC #ASSE"

Ceballos started his career at Betis, making his debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old.

The Spaniard would score twice in 70 games for the club before joining Real Madrid in an €18 million move.

In his two seasons in Madrid, Ceballos scored five times in 56 games.

He has also made six appearances for his country, scoring once.

Ceballos is Arsenal's replacement for Aaron Ramsey and joins a midfield department which already includes Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka.

As Ornstein mentions, Saliba is also expected to join the club in the coming days.

Arsenal, who are operating on a restricted budget, are also targeting moves for Kieran Tierney and Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Gunners are thought to have made a bid of £55 million plus Reiss Nelson on loan for Zaha, only to see their bid rejected by Crystal Palace.

However, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Arsenal have not given up just yet.

He provided updates on Arsenal's pursuit of both Tierney and Zaha on Monday night.

"Crystal Palace refusing to sell Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal unless £80m valuation is met. Arsenal not giving up yet.

"Arsenal also struggling to complete deal to sign Kieran Tierney. Celtic believe Arsenal should move on to other targets if they can't afford Tierney."

After a slow start to the summer, Arsenal seem as if they are about to burst into life in the transfer market.