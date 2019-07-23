We are currently three weeks away from the Premier League season and every club is still looking to improve their squad.

Man City have been active in the transfer market, signing Spanish midfielder Rodri for £63m.

Rodri joins a star-studded side that already features the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Guardiola has no shortage of options for next season and, according to Transfermarkt, their squad value is currently a whopping £1.12 million.

Not only is that the most expensive squad in the Premier League, but it's also the most valuable in the world.

But how much is each Premier League club's squad currently worth? Find out below:

1. Manchester City - £1.12bn



2. Liverpool - £980.1m

3. Tottenham Hotspur - £820.8m

4. Chelsea - £783.8m

5. Manchester United - £721m

6. Arsenal - £522.7m

7. Everton - £436.5m

8. Leicester City - £391.5m

9. West Ham United - £322m

10. Southampton - £265m

11. Bournemouth - £262.8m

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £248.2m

13. Watford - £214.6m

14. Crystal Palace - £186.9m

15. Burnley - £183m

16. Brighton & Hove Albion - £176.8m

17. Newcastle United - £165.2m

18. Aston Villa - £133.2m

19. Norwich City - £77.8m

20. Sheffield United - £45.9m

So like the 2018/19 Premier League table, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur trail behind Man City.

Tottenham squad value is currently £160m less than Liverpool's, but could soon rise following reports they are set to sign Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon for a combined £80m.

Chelsea edge out Manchester United for fourth, while Arsenal find themselves in a familiar sixth spot.

Elsewhere, Southampton have the 10th most valuable squad in the league, a surprising ranking given they came close to relegation in 2018/19.

Equally as surprising is Wolves' position. They have a squad value of only £248.2m, the 12th highest in the league.

The recently promoted clubs make up the bottom three, with Sheffield United's squad valued at just £45.9m.

That's over £1 billion less than what Man City's squad is worth.

On that basis, it would be incredible if the newly promoted club manage to take points off the back-to-back Premier League champions next season.